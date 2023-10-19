Julianne Hough Shows Off Toned Abs, Butt, and Legs While Surfing

Julianne Hough recently shared some Instagram photos of herself surfing and enjoying the beach, and her toned abs, butt, and legs caught everyone’s attention. The dancer, known for her active lifestyle, stays fit through various activities like group fitness classes, weightlifting, and surfing. She loves SoulCycle, hot power yoga, and weightlifting, which help her maintain core and leg strength required for surfing.

Apart from her physical activities, Hough also pays attention to her diet. She starts her day with green juice to ensure she gets her nutrients early in the morning. For most of her meals, she opts for grilled proteins and veggies and avoids foods that cause inflammation.

In addition to her dancing and surfing, Hough has also launched her own fitness platform called KINRGY. This platform offers 45-minute exercise sessions that combine tai chi, cardio, strength training, qigong, and energy work. It provides a high sensory activated dance class that is sure to get your heart rate up.

Hough’s Instagram photos showcased her love for surfing and her impeccable form while riding the waves. Her fans expressed their admiration for her talent in both dancing and surfing. They complimented her toned physique and compared her to a “surfer Barbie.”

