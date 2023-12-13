Julia Roberts Overcomes Embarrassment in Struggling with a Dance Scene

Julia Roberts recently opened up about her struggle with a dance scene in her latest film, “Leave the World.” The film, which premiered on Netflix on December 8, has gained attention for its gripping plot and unexpected ending. In the movie, a family vacation is disrupted the arrival of two strangers with news of a mysterious blackout, forcing both families to confront their own survival instincts.

Roberts, alongside co-stars Ethan Hawke and Mahershala Ali, portrayed a character faced with uncomfortable situations. One particular scene, a dance between Roberts and Ali, left her feeling embarrassed. The choice of the 1997 R&B song “Too Close” Next made the scene even more cringe-worthy for the actress.

Throughout the filming process, Roberts repeatedly asked director Sam Esmail to change the song, as she felt awkward dancing to it while standing next to the tall and talented Mahershala Ali. Despite her discomfort, Esmail explained his vision for the scene, which required a sense of grounded silliness. He believed that the song choice allowed the characters to cut loose and added a unique quality to their dance moves.

Roberts eventually embraced Esmail’s reasoning and realized the importance of portraying her character’s vulnerability. The actress admitted that there was a lot of rehearsal time dedicated to the scene, focusing on how to inhabit the space with Ali and convey their characters’ emotions. Although her dance moves may not have been perfect, the scene adds a touch of sweetness to an otherwise uncertain world.

In conclusion, Julia Roberts faced and overcame her embarrassment in a challenging dance scene for the film “Leave the World.” Through dedicated rehearsals and discussions with the director, Roberts was able to connect with her co-star and authentically portray their characters’ emotions.