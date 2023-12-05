Julia Roberts Shares Heartwarming Tribute to Her Children on Social Media

Renowned actress Julia Roberts recently took to Instagram to honor her twins, Hazel and Phinnaeus, on their 19th birthday. Roberts, who shares parental responsibilities with her husband Danny Moder, posted a throwback photo of the twins and expressed her desire to celebrate them while respecting their privacy.

In an interview with Extra, while promoting her new movie “Leave the World Behind,” Roberts explained that sharing the photo on Instagram allowed her to rejoice in her children’s special day without intruding into their personal lives. She acknowledged that Instagram is a platform where people enjoy sharing joyous moments, hence her decision to express her pride as a parent in a way that wouldn’t compromise her children’s privacy.

The black-and-white snapshot captures a beaming Roberts holding onto her twins, seemingly in a cozy living room setting. The caption reads, “✨✨19✨✨ There are no words for the joy, the fun, the wild rumpus of life together. 💕”

Roberts also spoke fondly of her son Henry, whom she shares with Moder, during an interview on The Today Show. She attributed the positive dynamics of their family to Moder’s pivotal role as their anchor and captain. Reflecting on their relationship, she expressed how deeply felt life became for her after meeting Moder.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2002 after meeting on the set of “The Mexican,” welcomed Hazel and Phinnaeus in 2004, followed Henry in 2007. As Roberts continues to promote her latest film, “Leave the World Behind,” fans eagerly anticipate its release on Netflix on December 8.

Julia Roberts’ heartfelt tribute not only celebrates her children’s milestone but also exemplifies her commitment to safeguarding their privacy while sharing her pride as a devoted parent.