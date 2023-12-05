Julia Roberts Celebrates Her Twins’ 19th Birthday

Julia Roberts, the renowned Hollywood actress, rarely shares glimpses of her twins, Hazel Patricia and Phinnaeus Walter, with the public. However, on their 19th birthday, she decided to commemorate the occasion posting a heartfelt message on Instagram. In an interview with ‘Extra’, Roberts revealed her reasons for this public celebration.

Roberts expressed her love and pride for her children, stating that she wanted to share her joy with others on a platform like Instagram, where people tend to share happy moments. By sharing an old photo of Hazel and Phinnaeus as infants, Roberts found a way to celebrate her children’s milestone without invading their privacy.

The actress wrote a caption for the picture, expressing the indescribable happiness and excitement she has experienced throughout her journey as a parent. Roberts also has another child, Henry Daniel, who is 16 years old, with her husband Danny Moder.

During the interview, Roberts, accompanied her co-star Mahershala Ali, discussed their upcoming film, ‘Leave the World Behind’, which focuses on a technology mass failure during a global catastrophe. Interestingly, Roberts admitted that being in a situation where she is stuck at home with her children without any devices actually sounds appealing to her.

Roberts reminisced about a time when constant communication was not possible, and people had to wait to connect with each other. She longed for the moments when families would gather at the dinner table and have real conversations because they hadn’t been in touch all day.

‘Leave the World Behind’ will be available for streaming on Netflix starting Friday. With this dystopian film and her recent celebration of her children’s birthday, Julia Roberts continues to captivate audiences both on and off the screen.