Exciting Thriller Film “Leave the World Behind” Delights Viewers on Netflix

Netflix’s latest thriller film, “Leave the World Behind,” has captivated audiences with its suspenseful storyline and stellar cast. Starring Academy Award-winning actress Julia Roberts and Academy Award nominee Ethan Hawke, the movie tells the story of a family whose vacation takes a dark turn when they encounter two strangers seeking refuge from a cyberattack.

Since its release, “Leave the World Behind” has been a massive hit, racking up an impressive 41.7 million views and a total viewing time of 98.7 million hours. Fans have been drawn to the gripping narrative crafted award-winning writer and director Sam Esmail, known for his work on “Mr. Robot.”

One standout feature of the film is the stunning Long Island home that serves as the main set location. Designed the architecture and interior design firm The Up Studio, the Open Corner House in Old Westbury provides a breathtaking backdrop for the unfolding events in the movie. The house’s unique design, aimed at capturing sunlight, adds an extra layer of ambiance to the film.

While the story is set on Long Island, the movie also showcases some picturesque Hudson Valley locations. By exploring themes of parenthood, race, and class, “Leave the World Behind” delves into the complexities of human relationships and how they are reshaped in times of crisis.

The film was initially set to star Denzel Washington alongside Julia Roberts, but later, it was announced that Mahershala Ali would take on the role. This star-studded cast, combined with the gripping storyline, has left audiences eagerly anticipating each twist and turn.

Based on the National Book Award-nominated novel Rumaan Alam, “Leave the World Behind” has received critical acclaim. Alam’s novel, released in 2020, was a finalist for the National Book Awards and has been praised esteemed publications such as The Washington Post, NPR, Time, Esquire, and Elle.

The production of “Leave the World Behind” also brought economic benefits to the town of Riverhead, where filming took place. The town received $75,000 from Netflix for the use of various locations and assistance provided the Riverhead Town Police in terms of road closures and traffic control.

As viewers continue to delve into the suspenseful world of “Leave the World Behind” on Netflix, it’s clear that this thrilling film will leave a lasting impression on audiences around the world.