Julia Roberts and Ethan Hawke Talk New Film and Career Milestones

In their latest collaboration, Oscar winner Julia Roberts and Academy Award nominee Ethan Hawke take on the lead roles in Netflix’s gripping apocalyptic thriller, “Leave the World Behind.” The film explores the intense struggles of a family isolated in a remote vacation home during a global catastrophe.

During an interview with FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton, Roberts and Hawke delve into their experiences working on the thrilling project. However, aside from discussing their latest venture, they also reflect on the significant milestones in their careers, coincidentally celebrating the 35th anniversary of iconic films that catapulted them to stardom.

Roberts reminisces about her unforgettable performance in “Steel Magnolias,” while Hawke fondly recalls his breakthrough role in “Dead Poets Society” alongside the late Robin Williams. These films not only showcased their incredible talent but also left a lasting impact on audiences worldwide.

As established actors, Roberts and Hawke are no strangers to fan encounters. They share amusing anecdotes about the most common lines shouted at them in public, which often include quotes from their beloved films such as “Pretty Woman,” “Notting Hill,” and “Training Day.” The enduring popularity of these movies resonates with fans who continue to cherish and remember these iconic performances.

“Leave the World Behind” promises an intense and thought-provoking experience for viewers. As the film delves into themes of isolation and the unknown, Roberts and Hawke’s powerful performances are sure to captivate audiences when it starts streaming on Netflix this Friday.

