New Netflix Film “Leave the World Behind” Sets Streaming Records in 2023

Netflix’s latest film “Leave the World Behind” is making waves as it becomes the streaming platform’s biggest movie premiere of the year. According to recent reports, the Julia Roberts-led film has garnered a staggering 98.7 million viewing hours and counting, making it the most-watched film globally in 2023.

While “Leave the World Behind” takes the lead a wide margin, the second-place film, “Family Switch,” starring Jennifer Garner and Ed Helms, trails behind with only 32.9 million viewing hours. The Tamil-language action thriller “Leo” takes the third spot with 25.4 million viewing hours, followed “The Super Mario Bros.” and “Catering Christmas,” both released in 2022.

The plot of “Leave the World Behind” centers around husband Clay (played Ethan Hawke) and wife Amanda (portrayed Julia Roberts) as they embark on a weekend getaway with their children. However, their peaceful vacation is disrupted when two strangers, G.H. (played Mahershala Ali) and his daughter Ruth (portrayed Myha’la), arrive and claim ownership of the luxury home.

As the story unfolds, the families are forced to confront a mysterious disaster that challenges their survival instincts in an unrecognizable world. The film, co-written Sam Esmail of “Mr. Robot” fame and Rumaan Alam, also marks Esmail’s directorial debut. It is produced Roberts and Alam.

While fans eagerly await news of a potential sequel or connections to the “Mr. Robot” universe, no official announcements have been made regarding a follow-up to “Leave the World Behind” at this time.

In the ever-evolving landscape of streaming entertainment, “Leave the World Behind” has solidified its place as a record-breaking film, captivating audiences worldwide with its suspenseful narrative and talented ensemble cast. With its massive viewing figures, it is clear that this Netflix original has struck a chord with viewers and cemented its status as a must-watch film of 2023.