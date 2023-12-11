Apocalyptic Thriller ‘Leave the World Behind’ Challenges America’s Fundamental Weaknesses

In the apocalyptic thriller “Leave the World Behind,” directed Sam Esmail, Julia Roberts takes on a dark and cynical role, portraying a character who exclaims, “I f***ing hate people.” The film, based on Rumaan Alam’s novel, speculates on the consequences of a cyberattack in America and offers a portrayal of the country’s vulnerabilities.

The executive producer credits for former US President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama add an intriguing layer of significance to the film. While the Obamas have collaborated with Netflix on educational works concerning civil liberties, it remains unknown how they perceive the dark and paranoid themes presented in “Leave the World Behind.”

The story follows Amanda (Roberts) and Clay (Ethan Hawke), a privileged couple who embark on a spontaneous weekend getaway with their children. However, their peaceful retreat is disrupted when unexpected guests, GH Scott (Mahershala Ali) and his daughter Ruth (Myha’la), seek refuge at their rented house during a city-wide blackout.

The tension rises as the characters’ personalities clash, with the script subtly highlighting the issue of white supremacy in times of crisis. The film skillfully presents a portrayal of characters who must navigate the challenges of the situation they find themselves in, without necessarily painting a clear picture of right and wrong.

Director Sam Esmail employs bold camera work and allusions to Hitchcock to create a thrilling and thought-provoking viewing experience. At times, the film may be a bit heavy-handed, but it aligns with Esmail’s vision and the social commentary it aims to deliver.

One interesting aspect of the film is Rose’s reliance on the TV show “Friends,” which she describes as “nostalgic for a time that never existed.” This observation highlights the modern hypocrisy within society, as “Friends” is currently available for streaming on Netflix.

“Leave the World Behind” features stellar performances from Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali, Ethan Hawke, and Myha’la, and offers a unique exploration of America’s strengths and weaknesses in the face of an apocalyptic scenario.

The film can be streamed on Netflix starting from December 8th, offering audiences a captivating and thought-provoking experience.