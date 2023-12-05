Julia Roberts Celebrates her Twins’ Milestone with Heartwarming Instagram Post

Julia Roberts, renowned for her commitment to protecting her children’s privacy, surprised her fans sharing a precious photo of her twins on Instagram. The actress took to social media to commemorate Hazel Patricia and Phinnaeus Walter on their 19th birthdays.

In a heartwarming post, Roberts expressed her love and joy for her twins, capturing the essence of their journey together. The image showcased the actress cradling the two children when they were just infants, portraying a tender moment frozen in time.

When asked about her decision to share the photo, Roberts explained during an interview with Extra’s Adam Glassman. She revealed that she believes special occasions should be celebrated, and Instagram is a platform where people tend to share moments of happiness. By sharing this photo, she demonstrated her pride as a parent while still respecting her children’s privacy.

During the same interview, Roberts touched upon her role in Netflix’s highly-anticipated film, “Leave the World Behind.” She plays Amanda, a character often associated with the pejorative term “Karen.” Roberts expressed sympathy for women named Karen, acknowledging the negative connotations the name has acquired. However, she admitted that her character undeniably bears the characteristics typically associated with a “Karen.”

While this glimpse into Roberts’ personal life is a rare occurrence, it is unlikely that her children will make frequent appearances on social media in the future. The actress has carefully shielded them from the public eye for all these years. Nevertheless, it seems that if any baby pictures do surface, they will likely be unrecognizable, preserving their privacy.

Julia Roberts’ Instagram post serves as a loving tribute to her twins and reminds us of the joyous moments that can be shared while respecting boundaries.