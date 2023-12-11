Julia Roberts Voices Discomfort with Dancing Scene in Latest Netflix Movie

Julia Roberts, acclaimed actress and Oscar-winner, recently discussed her new Netflix film, “Leave the World Behind,” in an interview with MTV. In the film, Roberts stars alongside fellow Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali and Oscar-nominee Ethan Hawke, delving into an apocalyptic psychological thriller that explores the gradual breakdown of technology.

During the interview, Roberts disclosed her discomfort with a particular dancing scene in the movie. While agreeing with director Sam Esmail on most aspects, Roberts took issue with the choice of song for the scene. She admitted to asking Esmail to change the song multiple times, expressing her embarrassment at the beginning of the chosen track, especially considering her co-star Ali’s towering presence.

However, despite Roberts’ persistence in requesting a change, Esmail continued to stand his decision, justifying that discomfort was necessary for the scene. Roberts acknowledged Esmail’s reasoning and humorously recounted her experience portraying the character Amanda in a scenario that required her to dance to a song she found awkward.

Esmail further explained his creative choice, highlighting the need for the scene to be both grounded and silly. He believed that the selected song, despite not being widely popular, allowed the characters to let loose and their dance moves to align with the lyrics.

Roberts also commended Esmail’s approach to filmmaking, noting his commitment to assisting the actors through complex scenes. She praised his foresight and ability to anticipate challenges, allowing the cast to have control over key elements and ensuring a collaborative working environment.

“Leave the World Behind” is now available to stream on Netflix, providing audiences with an opportunity to witness Roberts, Ali, and Hawke showcase their talents in this thought-provoking thriller.