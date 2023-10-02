A Look Inside Netflix’s Thriller “Leave the World Behind” Produced Barack and Michelle Obama

Netflix has unveiled the trailer for its upcoming thriller film titled “Leave the World Behind,” which is executive produced former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama. The movie stars Julia Roberts and Ethan Hawke as a couple who plans a weekend getaway with their children in a luxurious Long Island home. However, their idyllic retreat takes a harrowing turn when an apocalyptic event begins to unfold.

In the middle of the night, Mahershala Ali’s character, the owner of the home, seeks refuge with his daughter, portrayed Myha’la Herrold. While the details of the global catastrophe remain unclear, the film primarily focuses on the dynamics and survival instincts of the two families trapped inside the house. Will they band together or turn against one another?

Joining the cast is Kevin Bacon, who plays a construction worker consumed conspiracy theories. Farrah Mackenzie and Charlie Evans portray the children of Roberts and Hawke’s characters. “Leave the World Behind” marks the first fictional film produced Higher Ground Productions, the Obamas’ production company. Prior to this, they had mainly focused on children’s programs, documentaries, and historical dramas.

Director Sam Esmail, known for his work on “Mr. Robot,” adapted the screenplay for the film from Rumaan Alam’s 2020 novel of the same name. Interestingly, former President Obama added Alam’s novel to his summer reading list for 2021, further highlighting his connection to the project.

“Leave the World Behind” is set to hit theaters on November 22 and will be available for streaming on Netflix starting December 8. The film aims to capture the fear of the unknown, drawing from real-life experiences such as the pandemic, climate change, and recent natural disasters.

