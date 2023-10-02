Julia Roberts and Ethan Hawke star in the trailer for ‘Leave the World Behind’

Acclaimed actors Julia Roberts and Ethan Hawke are set to captivate audiences in the upcoming apocalyptic thriller ‘Leave the World Behind’. Released EW.com, the teaser trailer showcases the film’s suspenseful atmosphere and introduces its intriguing plot.

The story revolves around a vacationing family, portrayed Roberts, Hawke, and their two children, who find themselves facing a mysterious and unsettling situation when their secluded rental home is intruded upon another couple, portrayed an equally talented cast. As tensions rise and unexpected events unfold, the characters are forced to confront their deepest fears and question their trust in one another.

The trailer effectively captures the intense paranoia and uncertainty that permeates throughout the film. With haunting visuals and a chilling score, viewers are given a glimpse into the psychological turmoil the characters experience as they grapple with the unknown threat that has invaded their idyllic getaway.

‘Leave the World Behind’ promises to be a thought-provoking exploration of human nature and the fragility of social order in the face of a cataclysmic event. The film serves as an allegory for the anxieties and fears that can consume individuals and society as a whole during times of uncertainty.

This promising thriller is helmed acclaimed director and writer Sam Esmail, known for his work on the hit television series ‘Mr. Robot’. Esmail’s vision and storytelling expertise are sure to elevate the tension and suspense of the narrative, creating an unforgettable cinematic experience.

As audiences eagerly await the release of ‘Leave the World Behind’, they can expect a gripping and thought-provoking film that will keep them on the edge of their seats. With powerhouse performances from Roberts and Hawke, and an intriguing storyline that delves into themes of trust, paranoia, and existentialism, this apocalyptic thriller is set to deliver a thrilling and unforgettable cinematic experience.

