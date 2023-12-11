Julia Roberts Addresses Cross-Over of Roles in Popular TV Show Friends and New Film Leave The World Behind

Julia Roberts, acclaimed Hollywood actress known for her iconic roles in films like Pretty Woman and Erin Brockovich, recently addressed the cross-over of her characters in the popular TV show Friends and her upcoming film Leave The World Behind. The plot hole in question revolves around Roberts’ appearance in Friends as Susie Moss, the love interest of Matthew Perry’s character, Chandler.

In Leave The World Behind, Roberts plays the role of Amanda Sanford, the mother of teenager Rose Sanford, portrayed Farrah Mackenzie. As the Sanford family embarks on a vacation to Long Island, they encounter two strangers who bring news of a mysterious blackout. While the threat of a crisis looms, Rose’s main concern is her inability to watch the final episode of Friends due to the lack of internet connection at their holiday home.

Interestingly, Rose fails to recognize the connection between her on-screen mother, Amanda, and Roberts’ appearance in Friends. The actress fondly recalls her time on the show and the warm reception she received from the cast. Mahershala Ali, Roberts’ co-star in Leave The World Behind, highlights the beauty of the show being honored coincidentally during this time.

Director and producer Sam Esmail explains the supposed plot hole, stating that in the universe of Leave The World Behind, Roberts is not playing Amanda, but rather it is Rose’s mom, Amanda Sanford. The passing resemblance between Roberts and Amanda is dismissed Rose, who naturally doesn’t think twice about it. Esmail acknowledges that the connection between Friends and Leave The World Behind adds to the emotional satisfaction of the viewers.

While addressing the cross-over of her roles in Friends and Leave The World Behind, Roberts also expressed her thoughts on the recent passing of Matthew Perry, her comical co-star from Friends. She emphasized the importance of appreciating life and moving forward in a positive manner.

The unexpected connection between Julia Roberts’ past and present characters has piqued the interest of fans, showcasing her versatility as an actress and leaving audiences excited for the release of Leave The World Behind.