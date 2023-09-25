Sleeping with Your Mouth Taped Shut: A Health Trend Worth Consideration?

In a recent interview on BBC Radio Wales, TV presenter Julia Bradbury revealed that she sleeps with her mouth taped shut to encourage nasal breathing. While this technique, which gained popularity on TikTok, may be seen as a health trend, experts urge caution and highlight the lack of scientific research supporting its benefits.

Sleep physiologist Stephanie Romiszewski advises against mouth-taping for individuals with breathing issues, as it could further obstruct airways. She explains that it is natural for our mouths to be open during sleep as our muscles relax. Having two airways open allows for unobstructed breathing in case of blockages.

Breathing through the nose offers several advantages. Healthline highlights that it improves the lungs’ oxygen absorption capacity. On the other hand, mouth-breathing has been linked to conditions such as obstructive sleep apnea, gum disease, asthma, bad breath, and cavities. However, there is limited research on the benefits of mouth-taping.

Romiszewski emphasizes the need for a safety test before attempting mouth-taping. Close your mouth during the day and assess whether nasal breathing feels comfortable and unobstructed. If you have no breathing issues or blockages, mouth-taping may be worth considering.

It is important to note that mouth-taping may not be suitable for everyone. Those with obstructive sleep apnea or blocked noses could experience discomfort and sleep problems when attempting this technique. Additionally, the research surrounding mouth-taping is largely anecdotal, with limited robust evidence supporting its effectiveness.

In conclusion, while Julia Bradbury finds benefits in sleeping with her mouth taped shut, sleep experts caution against it for individuals with breathing issues. Nasal breathing has been associated with various health advantages, but more research is needed to validate the efficacy of mouth-taping. It is advisable to consult with a healthcare professional before adopting this practice.

Sources:

– The Independent

– Healthline

– NHS