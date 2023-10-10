Youth Tennis Players Face Death Threats from Angry Gamblers, Says Judy Murray

Young female tennis players are increasingly becoming targets of death threats from disgruntled gamblers who have lost money betting against them, according to Judy Murray. The former Fed Cup captain and renowned tennis coach, who has mentored her sons Andy and Jamie to attain world number one rankings in singles and doubles, highlighted the issue as a significant problem in her latest novel, The Wild Card.

Speaking at the Cheltenham Literature Festival, Murray disclosed that young girls participating in the Fed Cup have encountered problems with gamblers. She emphasized that the prevalence of death threats received on social media platforms is distressing for these players. “If you’re one of the people who’ve lost them money, then the death threats that come through, it’s horrible,” Murray stated.

Turmoil caused gambling-related abuse on social media has become a common occurrence for British female tennis players. During the 2019 Wimbledon tournament, both Johanna Konta and Heather Watson, former British number ones, openly spoke about the extensive abuse they faced, including death threats.

Konta addressed the issue matter-of-factly, stating that she has experienced numerous instances of people hoping for her demise. Watson echoed this sentiment, describing the abuse as a regular part of her career. She acknowledged the Women’s Tennis Association’s efforts in investigating and addressing these incidents of online abuse, which affect all players in the sport.

The rise of social media has made it easier for people to express their displeasure, resorting to abusive language and threats. The impact of such online harassment on young tennis players is particularly concerning given the centrality of social media in their lives. Murray advises players to exercise caution and not engage with these negative messages.

It is imperative that sports organizations and social media platforms take firm action to combat this despicable behavior, safeguarding the mental well-being of young athletes who contribute so much to the sporting world.

