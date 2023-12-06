Title: Protecting Freedom of Speech and Expression for Film Reviewers: A Constitutional Imperative

Summary: This article discusses the recent writ petition filed a film director before the Kerala High Court, requesting a “gag order” on social media influencers and film reviewing vloggers from publishing any reviews of his movie for at least seven days. While the Court has taken up the petition, it raises concerns about the potential infringement of freedom of speech and expression guaranteed under the Indian Constitution. This article argues that citizens’ rights to express their views extend beyond journalists, including vloggers and social media influencers. It highlights the need to adhere to Article 19(2) of the Constitution, which outlines the limited grounds for restricting the freedom of speech and expression. The Court’s approach of considering negative reviews as an attack on property rights undermines the exemption for criticism or review under the Copyright Act. Moreover, treating anonymous posts as the sole reason for a movie’s poor performance oversimplifies the intelligence of viewers and fails to recognize the responsibility of filmmakers. The article emphasizes that the state cannot impose prior restraints on the publication of potentially defamatory material and warns against creating a chilling effect on freedom of speech and expression. It further asserts that content creators and independent news media should be entitled to the protection of their profession under Article 19(1)(g), highlighting their contribution in increasing public information flow. Lastly, the article suggests that film reviews should be judged reasonable standards and protected from hypersensitive moviemakers. Attempts to introduce protocols for film reviewing, including the adoption of BIS Standards, would be unconstitutional and violate Article 19(1)(a).

—–

New Title: Safeguarding Constitutional Rights: Preserving Freedom of Speech for Film Reviewers

In a recent development, a plea was filed a film director to the Kerala High Court, seeking a “gag order” on social media influencers and film reviewing vloggers to withhold any reviews of his film for seven days after its release. The petition alleges that negative reviews deliberately harm a movie’s box office performance. While the Court has accepted the case, it raises significant concerns about the impact on freedom of speech and expression in India.

The fundamental right to freedom of speech and expression, enshrined in Article 19(1)(a) of the Indian Constitution, applies to all citizens, including journalists, vloggers, and social media influencers. Restricting this right can only be justified under the specific grounds outlined in Article 19(2), such as threats to national security or the incitement of violence. This protection cannot bepassed through court orders alone.

The Court’s characterization of negative reviews as an attack on property rights is problematic. Section 52(1)(ii) of the Copyright Act explicitly excludes criticism and review from copyright infringement. Treating honest opinions as an assault on intellectual property sets a dangerous precedent and enables copyright holders to silence dissent.

Additionally, attributing a movie’s poor performance solely to anonymous posts oversimplifies viewers’ intelligence and disregards the responsibility of filmmakers to deliver quality content. The State cannot impose prior restraints on the publication of potentially defamatory material, as established the Supreme Court in previous judgments.

Moreover, the rise of the internet has provided unconventional avenues for citizens to express themselves and pursue various professions, including content creation, video blogging, and independent news media. These individuals deserve protection under Article 19(1)(g) to practice their chosen vocation and contribute to the public’s access to information.

It is crucial to apply reasonable standards when assessing film reviews, shielding them from hypersensitive moviemakers who may seek to censor genuine criticism. The endorsement of protocols or the adoption of standards for reviewing films would violate the constitutional rights enshrined in Article 19(1)(a) and undermine freedom of speech and expression.

In conclusion, it is imperative to uphold and protect the constitutional rights of citizens to express their views, regardless of their medium, ensuring a vibrant and open society that encourages diverse opinions and creative critique.