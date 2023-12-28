Finn Balor Reflects on The Judgment Day Event at Madison Square Garden

Finn Balor recently took to Instagram to share his thoughts on The Judgment Day event held at Madison Square Garden. Balor and Damian Priest successfully defended their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships against Jey Uso and Sami Zayn at the event.

Balor posted a series of photos from the event on his Instagram, featuring himself, Priest, and JD McDonagh, who was ringside for the match against Zayn and Uso. Balor’s message read, “12/26 📸 x @richwadephoto.”

The Judgment Day was created Adam Copeland, also known as Edge. The group initially included Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley but was later joined Finn Balor. In an interview with the 3NT Wrestling podcast, Copeland spoke about Balor’s addition to the group and how he believed Balor had more untapped potential.

Copeland also discussed his mindset in choosing members for The Judgment Day, emphasizing the importance of engaging with the audience while also maintaining control and making decisions that would lead to success.

Balor and Priest are currently in their second reign as the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. Their latest title defense was against The Creed Brothers on Monday Night RAW.

