Dominik Mysterio Blacks Out Social Media Following NXT No Mercy

Judgment Day member Dominik Mysterio has recently blacked out all social media platforms after losing the NXT North American Championship to Trick Williams at the NXT No Mercy premium live event. This loss signified the end of Mysterio’s first-ever singles title run in the company.

In the aftermath of the event, Mysterio has blacked out his Instagram and Twitter handles, leaving fans curious about his next move. It seems that Mysterio is taking some time away from social media to regroup and refocus on his career.

Despite the loss, Mysterio has received praise from WWE commentator Corey Graves for his work in the ring. Graves commended Mysterio for stepping out of his father’s shadow and continually pushing himself to be the best despite the pressure that comes with having a famous last name. Graves believes that Mysterio is currently doing some of the best work in the business.

Looking ahead, Mysterio will now shift his focus to the main roster, where he and the Judgment Day are engaged in a feud with Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, and Jey Uso. There is a possibility of a multi-man match between these teams taking place in the near future.

It will be interesting to see what Mysterio does next and how he bounces back from losing the North American Title. Fans are encouraged to share their thoughts on Mysterio’s loss in the comments section below.

