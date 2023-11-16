Are Social Media Influencing Criminal Trials?

In the age of social media, it has become increasingly common for individuals to voice their opinions online, including commenting on ongoing criminal trials. However, Chief Justice of India (CJI) Chandrachud warns that such comments can have a significant impact on the fairness of the trials.

The fundamental principle of criminal justice is the presumption of innocence until proven guilty. This means that individuals should be considered innocent until a judgment is pronounced. However, the prevalence of social media has complicated matters allowing users to express their opinions on the merits of a case even before it reaches the court.

CJI Chandrachud acknowledged that it is challenging for judges to exclude the influence of these online discussions. The constant influx of news and views regarding ongoing investigations and trials puts tremendous pressure on trial judges. There is a concern that these external opinions can unduly influence the decision-making process and compromise the impartiality of the trial.

To address this issue, there is a wider debate about the need for some form of regulation or self-regulation within the judiciary. Striking a balance between freedom of expression and safeguarding the integrity of criminal trials is crucial. Judges must be able to make decisions based solely on the evidence presented in court and interpret the law without being swayed external factors.

While social media can provide a platform for the public to voice their concerns, it is important to remember that the courts are the ultimate arbiters of justice. Parties involved in ongoing criminal trials should refrain from participating in online discussions that could potentially bias the outcome. Everyone has the right to a fair trial, and it is essential for the public to respect this principle.

FAQ:

Q: Can social media comments influence the outcome of criminal trials?

A: Yes, social media comments can potentially impact the fairness and impartiality of criminal trials introducing external biases.

Q: Is there a debate about regulating social media discussions related to ongoing trials?

A: Yes, there is an ongoing debate about the need for some form of regulation or self-regulation to ensure the integrity of criminal trials.

Q: What should individuals involved in ongoing trials do regarding social media?

A: Individuals involved in ongoing trials should refrain from participating in online discussions to avoid any potential bias in the outcome.