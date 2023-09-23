Justice Sanjay Karol addressed the impact of social media on the justice delivery system at the Bar Council of India International Lawyers’ Conference 2023. He emphasized that judges should not be treated as celebrities and online platforms should not be seen as paparazzi. While acknowledging the positive contributions of social media in enhancing transparency and promoting access to justice, Justice Karol also cautioned against its potential pitfalls.

He highlighted how social media platforms have played a vital role in disseminating real-time information about court processes, judgments, and orders, leading to improved public understanding of legal proceedings. However, he warned against sensationalizing legal proceedings for “headline-grabbing purposes” and stressed the importance of responsible reporting and avoiding minute-to-minute coverage.

Justice Karol emphasized the need for responsible use of social media, as unchecked and unverified information can lead to misinterpretation, fuel hatred, and contribute to media trials. He expressed concern that out-of-context clips and oral observations from courtrooms could be made viral, creating a false perception that they represent the final dictum of the court.

While acknowledging the freedom of expression on social media, Justice Karol called for a balance to be struck and for individuals to avoid going beyond legitimate criticism. He stressed the need for self-discipline and restraint within the legal profession, with judges adhering to a code of conduct specifically tailored for the online environment.

Justice Karol concluded stating that while digital media has the freedom to gather and disseminate information about the administration of justice, it is essential to have checks and balances through introspection, self-regulation, and restraint. He also encouraged young people to address the highlighted issues and find answers within themselves.

Sources: Bar Council of India International Lawyers’ Conference 2023