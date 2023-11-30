New Ruling Dismisses Indiana Lawsuit Against TikTok

In a recent development, a judge in Fort Wayne dismissed Indiana’s lawsuit against popular social media platform, TikTok. The Attorney General of Indiana, Todd Rokita, had filed the lawsuit in December 2022, alleging that TikTok deceived users exposing children to inappropriate content and mishandling consumers’ personal information. However, Judge Jennifer DeGroote ruled that the court lacks jurisdiction to hear the case, stating that TikTok does not fall under Indiana’s consumer protection laws.

This ruling comes after a previous judgment in May, which determined that free apps like TikTok, where no money is exchanged during download, are not obligated to comply with the Indiana Deceptive Consumer Sales Act. The court also emphasized that since both TikTok and Apple, the company hosting the app on its store, are based in California, Indiana courts lack jurisdiction over TikTok’s statements on the app store.

While Attorney General Rokita’s office remains steadfast in their position and is considering appellate options, this dismissal signifies a setback in their efforts to hold TikTok accountable for its alleged wrongdoing. The decision raises important questions about the jurisdictional challenges associated with regulating multinational digital platforms like TikTok and the applicability of consumer protection laws in such cases.

