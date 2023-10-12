Montana TikTok Ban Faces Legal Battle as TikTok and Content Creators Seek Injunction

A federal judge is set to hear arguments in a case filed TikTok and five Montana content creators who are seeking to block the state’s ban on the popular video-sharing app. The ban is scheduled to take effect on January 1, 2024, and Montana would become the first state in the U.S. to completely ban TikTok.

The state’s ban is based on concerns that the Chinese government could access user information from TikTok, as its parent company, ByteDance, is based in Beijing. However, TikTok and content creators argue that the ban violates free speech rights and could lead to economic harm for their businesses.

TikTok has contended that Montana’s ban is based on “unsubstantiated allegations” and that the state could have imposed other regulations on the app, such as limiting data collection or requiring parental controls, instead of implementing a complete ban.

Western governments have expressed concerns that TikTok could be a vehicle for the Chinese government to access sensitive data or spread misinformation. TikTok has denied these allegations, but a recent report the U.S. State Department claimed that ByteDance seeks to silence critics of Beijing blocking them from its platforms.

Montana’s ban on TikTok has prompted a legal battle, with the American Civil Liberties Union and the Electronic Frontier Foundation supporting the challenge. On the other hand, 18 attorneys general from mostly Republican-led states are backing Montana and urging the judge to uphold the ban.

It remains to be seen whether the federal judge will grant a preliminary injunction to block Montana’s ban on TikTok before it takes effect. However, even if the ban is implemented, experts suggest that enforcing it could be challenging.

Sources:

– Source article

– U.S. State Department report on Chinese disinformation