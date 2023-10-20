Judge Threatens to Jail Trump for Violating Gag Order

A New York judge overseeing Donald Trump’s $250 million fraud trial has threatened to jail the former president for violating a gag order. The judge, Arthur Engoron, imposed the gag order after Trump falsely claimed that a court clerk, Allison Greenfield, was in a relationship with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. In a post on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump shared a picture of Greenfield with Schumer and a link to her personal Instagram account.

Although Trump deleted the post from his social media page, it remained on his campaign website for 17 days until it was removed after the court sent him an email. Judge Engoron expressed his anger at Trump’s actions, stating, “Incendiary untruths can and have led to serious physical harm.” He further warned that Trump could face serious sanctions or imprisonment for his violation of the gag order.

Trump’s defense lawyer, Chris Kise, claimed that the failure to remove the comment from the campaign website was “truly inadvertent” and apologized on behalf of his client. However, the judge held Trump responsible for the actions of his campaign machine.

In addition to this case, Trump also faces a partial gag order in his criminal DC election interference case. Furthermore, another co-defendant in the Georgia election interference case pleaded guilty, with more expected to follow. With these plea deals, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis avoids a lengthy trial and reduces the number of defendants.

