New Policies at McGill University Spark Legal Challenge and Campus Tensions

A recent decision Quebec Superior Court has ordered McGill University’s student union to halt the adoption of a contentious pro-Palestinian policy until a legal challenge can be heard next year. The decision follows rising tensions on campus and a legal injunction filed B’nai Brith Canada, a Jewish advocacy organization. The court date has been set for March, and the Students’ Society of McGill University (SSMU) has agreed not to ratify the policy until then.

The policy, titled “Policy Against Genocide in Palestine,” was voted on in the SSMU’s 2023 fall referendum, with 78% of participating students voting in favor. It calls on the university to condemn the bombing of Gaza, cut ties with corporations involved in alleged genocide, settler-colonialism, apartheid, or ethnic cleansing against Palestinians, and criticizes McGill officials’ public comments since the outbreak of the war as threats towards students in support of Palestinians.

The legal challenge was filed in support of a Jewish student who attends McGill and supports Israel. The student remains anonymous out of fear for their safety. According to the legal request, the student no longer feels comfortable on campus and has received threats on social media due to speaking out against the policy. Other students who have opposed the policy were also allegedly subjected to intimidation.

McGill University has expressed concerns about the policy’s potential to further divide the campus community and render students more vulnerable. The university has warned that if the policy is adopted, it could jeopardize their funding agreement with the SSMU and the use of the McGill name.

As the legal battle continues, tensions remain high on campus. McGill and its student union are working to ensure a safe and responsible discourse for all students. The outcome of the court hearing in March will determine the future of the pro-Palestinian policy and its implications for the university community.

