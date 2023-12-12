Texas Law Banning TikTok Access on State Devices Upheld Judge

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit challenging a Texas law that prohibits state employees, including public university faculty, from accessing TikTok on state-owned devices. The law has been a subject of controversy due to concerns about the Chinese-owned platform’s ties to Beijing.

The lawsuit, filed the Coalition for Independent Technology Research on behalf of Columbia University’s Knight First Amendment Institute, argued that the law was unconstitutional as it restricted the research and teaching activities of faculty members, violating their First Amendment rights. However, Judge Robert Pitman sided with Texas officials, stating that the ban is a “reasonable, viewpoint-neutral restriction on a nonpublic forum.”

Unlike bans in other states, Texas’s TikTok ban only applies to state devices and networks, allowing individuals to use the app on their personal devices and networks. Privacy concerns were a significant factor in the judge’s decision as well.

This ruling is another setback for TikTok in the United States, where it has faced increasing scrutiny over its connections to China. The Biden administration has previously warned that the app could be banned unless its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, sells its stake in the platform.

A recent survey Pew Research revealed that support for a nationwide TikTok ban has dropped among US adults since March. Despite concerns, the coalition challenging the TikTok restrictions argued that the worries about TikTok’s Chinese affiliations are speculative and do not justify the ban on faculty members at public universities.

As the debate over TikTok continues, it remains to be seen how the government and technology companies will navigate the complex landscape of national security, privacy, and free speech concerns.