Judge Questions Court’s Jurisdiction in Meta-FTC Dispute

A federal judge expressed doubt over Meta Platforms Inc.’s claim that the court has jurisdiction to prevent the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) from modifying a court-approved settlement regarding the company’s handling of user data. U.S. District Court Judge Timothy J. Kelly raised concerns that certain aspects of the privacy agreement between Meta and the FTC were initially approved the agency and may not be subject to the court’s jurisdiction.

The original settlement, reached in 2020, required court approval. However, it appears that some key components of the agreement underwent a separate approval process within the FTC. Judge Kelly stated that he is “skeptical” of Meta’s argument, indicating that he will issue an opinion on the matter before December.

During the hearing, Meta’s legal team presented their case, contending that the court must step in to protect the integrity of the settlement. They argued that if the FTC were allowed to modify the agreement without court involvement, it would undermine the court’s authority.

This dispute between Meta and the FTC revolves around how the company manages private user data. The FTC claims that Meta, formerly known as Facebook, violated an earlier agreement making changes to its privacy practices without adequate notice to users. The FTC seeks to amend the settlement to impose stricter requirements on Meta’s data privacy policies.

Judge Kelly’s skepticism raises questions about the extent of the court’s authority in overseeing settlements reached between corporations and regulatory agencies. The outcome of this case could potentially impact future settlements and the balance of power between courts and administrative agencies.

While we await Judge Kelly’s opinion, it is important to note the significance of this case in shaping the regulation of user data and privacy protection. It highlights the ongoing debate over how much control regulatory agencies should have in shaping corporate practices, especially pertaining to sensitive user information.

