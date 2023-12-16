Judge Orders TikTok to Release Zoom Recordings in Multistate Investigation

A judge in North Carolina has ordered TikTok to comply with a request from the state’s Attorney General’s Office for records in a multistate investigation into the app’s potential risks to young users. The order comes after it was discovered that TikTok had an archive of tens of thousands of recorded internal Zoom meetings that the company failed to disclose for over a year. The court order requires TikTok to provide lists of all Zoom recordings that may assist the attorneys general in their investigation.

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein emphasized the importance of TikTok’s compliance, stating, “TikTok does not get to choose which parts of the law it complies with. We’re moving forward with our investigation to protect our kids.” TikTok has previously claimed to have industry-leading safeguards for young users, including time limits and parental controls.

TikTok, a platform with over 150 million users in the US, is highly popular among young people, with 67 percent of US teens aged 13 to 17 using the app according to Pew Research Centre. However, the app has faced legal challenges from multiple states. Utah sued TikTok, accusing it of intentionally keeping young users spending unhealthy amounts of time on the platform, while Arkansas filed a similar suit against TikTok and Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook. These lawsuits highlight concerns about the app’s addictive nature and potential harm to young consumers.

The issue of online child sexual exploitation is also being addressed a Senate panel, which has scheduled a hearing that will include testimony from the CEOs of TikTok, Meta, X (formerly Twitter), Snap, and Discord. However, legislative efforts to address national security concerns raised foreign-owned apps like TikTok have stalled in the Biden administration.

In response to the judge’s order, TikTok has announced its intention to appeal the ruling. The outcome of the legal battle will have significant implications for the app, its users, and the broader debate surrounding the protection of young people on digital platforms.