TikTok Ordered to Share Zoom Meeting Records in Multistate Investigation

A state judge has ruled that TikTok must comply with a request from the North Carolina Attorney General’s Office to hand over records as part of a multistate investigation into potential risks posed the app to young people. It has come to light that TikTok had an archive of tens of thousands of recorded internal Zoom meetings that were not initially disclosed for over a year and a half.

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein stated that the court order mandates TikTok to provide lists of all Zoom recordings that could assist in the investigation. Stein emphasized that TikTok cannot pick and choose which laws it complies with, and that the investigation is determined to protect children.

TikTok, in response, announced its intention to appeal the ruling. The company has consistently maintained that it has extensive safeguards in place for young users, including time limits and parental controls.

Multiple lawsuits have been filed against TikTok in recent months, with Utah, Indiana, and Arkansas accusing the platform of deliberately encouraging excessive usage among young users. TikTok enjoys immense popularity, with over 150 million users in the US alone. According to Pew Research Center, 67% of US teens between the ages of 13 and 17 use TikTok.

Utah’s lawsuit alleges that TikTok uses manipulative design features and powerful algorithms that resemble slot machines, resulting in addictive behavior among young consumers. In addition, a group of Republican lawmakers has expressed concerns about inappropriate content being targeted at children through TikTok’s algorithm.

Legislation aimed at addressing national security concerns related to foreign-owned apps like TikTok has faced obstacles and has not yet moved forward. However, the CEOs of TikTok, Meta (formerly Facebook), and other social media platforms are scheduled to testify before a Senate panel on online child sexual exploitation.

The investigation and legal challenges against TikTok highlight the continued scrutiny of social media platforms and their impact on young users, as well as the need for stronger regulations to protect children in the online environment.