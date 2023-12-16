TikTok Ordered to Hand Over Internal Zoom Meeting Recordings in North Carolina Investigation

A judge has ruled that TikTok must comply with the North Carolina Attorney General’s Office’s request for records as part of a multistate investigation. The investigation aims to determine whether the popular app puts young people at risk.

The attorneys general involved in the investigation have discovered that TikTok has a vast archive of tens of thousands of recorded internal Zoom meetings. Shockingly, the company failed to disclose this information initially.

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein has expressed concern over the potential risks that TikTok poses to young users. The court order requires TikTok to hand over lists of all Zoom recordings, which could prove invaluable to the ongoing investigation.

TikTok, known for its short-form videos, has faced scrutiny in recent years for its privacy practices and the potential impact on its users, particularly minors. This investigation is just one of many legal challenges the company is currently facing.

The ruling comes at a time when concerns about the safety and well-being of young people online are growing. As social media platforms continue to evolve, it is crucial that companies prioritize transparency and take action to protect their users.

This case serves as a reminder that even popular platforms must be held accountable for their actions. As investigations into TikTok and other social media platforms continue, it remains to be seen what measures will be taken to safeguard the well-being of young users online.