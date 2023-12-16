TikTok’s Hidden Archive of Internal Zoom Meetings Unearthed Attorneys General

Summary: Attorneys General reveal that popular video-sharing platform, TikTok, had an undisclosed archive of numerous internal Zoom meetings, a potential breach of regulatory guidelines.

In a recent development, a coalition of Attorneys General investigating TikTok since 2022 have made a startling discovery. It has come to light that the widely used social media platform has been secretly archiving tens of thousands of recorded internal Zoom meetings. This revelation has raised concerns among regulators and the public, as TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, had initially failed to disclose the existence of this extensive archive.

North Carolina Attorney General, Josh Stein, has shed light on this matter announcing that a court order has been issued, compelling TikTok to disclose detailed lists of all Zoom recordings stored in their archives. This move is a crucial step towards assisting the Attorneys General in their ongoing investigation to uncover any potential misconduct or regulatory violations the popular video-sharing platform.

The undisclosed archive of internal Zoom meetings raises questions surrounding privacy, data protection, and transparency. The Attorneys General are keen on understanding the nature of these recorded meetings, the individuals involved, and the content discussed. Such information could potentially shed light on any illegal activities, user privacy breaches, or unethical practices that may have taken place within TikTok’s corporate ecosystem.

This discovery not only has legal implications but also highlights the need for stronger regulations and oversight in the tech industry. As social media platforms become an integral part of people’s lives, it is essential that companies adopt transparent practices and prioritize user privacy.

The Attorneys General remain determined to unravel the truth behind TikTok’s hidden archive, safeguarding user interests, and upholding regulatory standards. As the investigation unfolds, it is expected that further revelations will come to light and potentially reshape the landscape of data privacy and accountability within the tech industry.