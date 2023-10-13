Federal Judge Hears Arguments on Montana’s TikTok Ban

A federal judge in Missoula, Montana, presided over a hearing on Thursday regarding the state’s law to ban TikTok. The state’s attorneys were questioned about conflicting statements made the Attorney General, which appear to contradict the legal defense of the ban.

Montana’s solicitor general argued that the ban on TikTok is a valid consumer protection statute, as the state has an interest in safeguarding residents’ data privacy from alleged access the Chinese government. TikTok is owned a Chinese parent company. However, in a previous interview, Attorney General Austin Knudsen suggested that the motivation behind the ban was primarily national security concerns.

During the hearing, District Judge Donald Molloy challenged the state attorneys to reconcile the discrepancy between the public and legal defenses of the ban. He expressed his dissatisfaction with the state’s response, stating that it only left him more confused.

One of TikTok’s main arguments against the ban is that Montana is overstepping its authority claiming powers over foreign affairs policy and national security, which are typically reserved for the federal government.

The court will make a decision on whether to temporarily block the ban while the litigation continues, before the scheduled effective date of January 1.

It is imperative for the court to carefully consider the implications of Montana’s ban on TikTok. The decision will determine if states have the authority to regulate apps on national security grounds or if this power falls under the exclusive jurisdiction of the federal government.

