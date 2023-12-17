Court Strikes Down Controversial Permit for Texas Oil Terminal Expansion

A recent court ruling has overturned the decision to deny a permit hearing and expansion of Max Midstream’s Seahawk Oil Terminal on Lavaca Bay, Texas. The Travis County District Court judge reversed the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality’s (TCEQ) 2022 decision, ordering a hearing on all relevant disputed issues of fact.

The ruling comes as a victory for local shrimpers, led Diane Wilson, who argued that Max Midstream had underestimated the emissions from its expanded terminal to avoid a more thorough review process. The TCEQ had denied Wilson’s challenge to the air pollution permit, claiming that she and the other shrimpers lacked standing since they lived more than a mile away from the terminal.

An investigation Inside Climate News found that the TCEQ has consistently relied on an unofficial “one-mile rule” to deny permit hearings for more than a decade, despite no such rule existing in Texas law or TCEQ regulations. The report identified 15 cases where the one-mile standard was used to reject permit review requests.

The court’s decision highlights the TCEQ’s arbitrary and capricious actions in denying permits and failing to impose adequate pollution control standards. Erin Gaines, an Earthjustice lawyer representing Wilson, stated that the ruling sends a message to the TCEQ that it must follow the law.

This court intervention is significant, as such cases are rare in Texas. Prior to this ruling, the federal 5th Circuit Court of Appeals had also struck down a permit for an East Texas gas terminal, citing the TCEQ’s failure to apply appropriate pollution control measures.

The TCEQ has yet to comment on the recent court ruling, but the impact of this decision could have broader implications for future permit requests and the enforcement of environmental regulations in Texas.