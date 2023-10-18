TikTok Faces Contempt of Court Threat in Legal Battle Over Teen User Safety

A judge in Utah has warned that TikTok could be held in contempt of court if it does not comply with subpoenas issued the state. The subpoenas, which were issued earlier this year, require TikTok to answer questions about its business practices, data sharing policies, and user information collection. Utah Solicitor General Melissa Holyoak claimed that TikTok has not adequately responded to the subpoenas and warned of potential fines or other penalties.

The investigation into TikTok’s practices began with a subpoena in February, requesting documents and responses to investigative inquiries. A subsequent administrative subpoena was issued in May with further specifications and document requests. However, TikTok failed to meet the initial deadline and proposed a September deadline, which was also not met. To date, the state has not received answers to 12 questions.

TikTok’s attorney has stated that the company is working on answering the questions from Utah and other states’ attorneys general, but the judge expressed skepticism and set new deadlines for compliance. The first subpoena deadline was set for November 3, while the second was set for December 1. Failure to comply could result in fines for TikTok.

This legal battle is part of Utah’s larger efforts to regulate social media platforms and protect teen users. The Utah Social Media Regulation Act requires age verification and parental consent for users under 18, while another bill prohibits social media companies from using features that create addiction in minors. TikTok has been accused of intentionally targeting teens and misleading the public about its data practices.

Overall, TikTok’s compliance with the subpoenas will determine whether it faces contempt of court charges and potential penalties. Utah continues to take action to safeguard its teen users from potential harm caused social media platforms.

Definitions:

– Subpoena: a legal order requiring a person or company to provide information or documents relevant to a legal proceeding.

– Contempt of Court: a legal offense that occurs when someone fails to obey a court order or shows disrespect to the court.

– Data sharing policies: rules and practices regarding how data collected a company is shared with other entities.

– Algorithm: a set of instructions or rules followed a computer program to perform a specific task, such as content curation or recommendation.

– Parental consent: the agreement or permission given a parent or guardian for a minor to take part in a certain activity.

