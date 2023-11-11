Rhode Island Judge Orders Attorney General to Appear in Court Over Social Media Comments

Rhode Island Superior Court Judge Daniel Procaccini has made a rare decision, summoning Attorney General Peter Neronha to appear before the court following critical comments Neronha made on social media. The incident occurred on November 8 when Neronha, using his X account (formerly known as Twitter), criticized the ability for criminal defendants to request a trial judge instead of a jury. While Judge Procaccini did not explicitly reference the post, he attributed his order to an event that took place on the same date and time.

Neronha’s frequent use of social media to voice his opinions on a broad range of topics has drawn attention since his re-election in 2022 and sparked discussions among local political observers. His outspokenness, combined with his potential gubernatorial ambitions in 2026, has led him to criticize the actions of Governor Dan McKee’s administration.

The judge, who often presides over bench trials, including the high-profile prosecution of political operative Jeff Britt, came into the spotlight due to Neronha’s comments. Notably, Neronha’s office lost the case against Britt after Procaccini determined that the state had failed to provide sufficient evidence to prove money laundering. Incidentally, it was during this announcement that Procaccini also ordered Neronha’s appearance in court.

Coinciding with the judge’s decision, Procaccini dismissed the conviction of Barrington dentist Dr. Richard Gordon, who had been found guilty of simple assault and disorderly conduct. Video evidence captured Gordon engaging in a verbal altercation with a neighbor, during which he used derogatory and racially insensitive language. The state’s attempt to prosecute Gordon under the Hate Crime Sentencing Act was unsuccessful, as the burden of proving racial motivation was not met.

In response to the judge’s order, Timothy Rondeau, a spokesperson for Neronha, expressed disappointment and disagreement with Procaccini’s decision. Rondeau praised the victim for his courage in seeking justice and affirmed their commitment to pursuing cases involving hate crimes.

