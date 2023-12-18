Judge Rules Against $20 Minimum Wage for Allegheny County Employees

Summary: A judge has ruled against a bill that aimed to establish a minimum wage of $20 per hour for Allegheny County employees. The bill, which was passed the county council but challenged County Executive Rich Fitzgerald, was deemed invalid due to a violation of executive powers and state labor laws. While some council members express disagreement with the ruling and plan to appeal, others argue that changes to the county’s Home Rule Charter may be necessary to address the balance of power between branches of government.

Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald has won a legal challenge against a bill that sought to increase the minimum wage for county employees to $20 an hour. The bill, which was approved the county council despite Fitzgerald’s veto, was ruled invalid Allegheny Common Pleas Judge Daniel Regan.

In his ruling, Judge Regan sided with Fitzgerald’s argument that the county council did not have the authority to set and increase wages for county employees. He stated that wage-setting authority belongs to the executive branch and not the council, as outlined in the county’s Home Rule Charter.

Moreover, Judge Regan found that the bill violated the state’s Public Employee Relations Act and Pennsylvania labor case law unilaterally setting wages without collective bargaining. This ruling further emphasized the need for the separation of powers and adherence to existing labor laws.

Council President Pat Catena, a proponent of the bill, refrained from commenting on the ruling until he had a chance to review it. However, Fitzgerald expressed gratitude for the judge’s decision, emphasizing the importance of clarifying the authority over employee wages for future executives and councils.

Not all council members are in agreement with the ruling. Councilwoman Bethany Hallam disagrees with Judge Regan’s decision, seeing it as an unequal balance of power between branches of government. Hallam anticipates that the council will appeal the ruling and may consider making changes to the Home Rule Charter to address this issue.

Going forward, the ruling in favor of County Executive Rich Fitzgerald raises important questions about the balance of power and the role of the county council in setting wages for employees. As the legal battle continues, it remains to be seen if and how the county’s Home Rule Charter will be amended to address these concerns.