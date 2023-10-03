New York Judge Imposes Gag Order on Donald Trump in Fraud Trial

A New York judge has imposed a limited gag order on former President Donald Trump during his civil business fraud trial. The order, issued Judge Arthur Engoron, applies to all parties in the case and pertains specifically to verbal attacks on court staff. It came after Trump recirculated a disparaging social media post about Engoron’s law clerk, Allison Greenfield.

Trump had already deleted the post and Engoron ordered it to be removed. The post included a photo of Greenfield with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, and Trump referred to it as “palling around.” The judge stated that “personal attacks on members of my court staff are unacceptable, not appropriate,” and would not be tolerated.

The gag order was implemented after Trump and lawyers from both sides repeatedly went into closed-door sessions during a lunch break in court. The trial, which is centered around allegations of fraud in financial statements provided Trump and his company, has been characterized Trump as a political attack New York’s Democratic attorney general, Letitia James.

Engoron clarified an important comment made Trump regarding the legal time limit applicable to the lawsuit. He stated that “statutes of limitations bar claims, not evidence,” and that he is open to allowing both sides leeway to connect older evidence to the claims in the lawsuit.

The trial, which will determine the penalties Trump may face and whether he will be banned from doing business in New York, is expected to continue for some time.

Source: Associated Press

Definitions:

– Gag order: A judicial order that restricts public statements or disclosures about a case.

– Civil business fraud: A legal claim involving allegations of fraudulent activities in a business context.

– Lawsuit: A legal dispute brought to court for resolution.

– Statute of limitations: A law that sets the maximum time within which legal proceedings must be initiated, based on the date of the alleged offense.

