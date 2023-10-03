Judge Rebukes Trump for Attacking Court Clerk in Social Media Post

A judge has reprimanded Donald Trump after he made disparaging and untrue remarks about one of his court clerks in a social media post. Judge Arthur Engoron condemned the personal attack and ordered the post to be deleted, stating that such behavior towards court staff is unacceptable and will not be tolerated. He further prohibited all parties from making future comments about members of his staff, warning that failure to comply would result in serious sanctions.

This incident occurred during a civil trial in New York, where the state’s Attorney General Letitia James has filed a $250 million lawsuit against Trump and co-defendants for alleged fraud. The lawsuit claims that they exaggerated assets to obtain more favorable terms on real estate loans and insurance policies. Last week, the judge ruled that Trump and his co-defendants were liable for persistent fraud, supporting one of the seven claims brought the attorney general.

Trump’s attack targeted the court clerk suggesting a relationship between her and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. However, it is unclear if there is any connection beyond a photograph. This prompted the judge to issue the order prohibiting public discussion of court staff. Outside the courtroom, there was unusual activity during the lunch break, with Trump coming and going. Trump’s comments outside the courtroom the day before also targeted the clerk and expressed his disdain for the judge involved.

The photo in question was posted a low-profile account on a social media platform, which was later included in Trump’s post on his new platform, Truth Social. The original post did not claim that the clerk was Schumer’s girlfriend, a baseless assertion made Trump himself.

Sources: CNN, additional developments