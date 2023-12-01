Montana’s Ban on TikTok Temporarily Blocked Federal Judge

A federal judge in Montana has issued a preliminary injunction, temporarily blocking the statewide ban of TikTok from taking effect next year. The ban, which was passed state lawmakers in April, aimed to protect residents’ data from the Chinese government. However, Judge Donald W. Molloy ruled that the ban violated users’ First Amendment rights, as it restricted constitutionally protected speech.

TikTok, owned Chinese company ByteDance, has been at odds with Montana since the ban was first proposed. The video-sharing app has consistently denied sharing U.S. user data with Beijing officials and argued that the ban was overbroad and unconstitutional. The company expressed its satisfaction with the judge’s decision, stating that hundreds of thousands of Montanans could continue using TikTok to express themselves, earn a living, and find community.

The legal battle between TikTok and Montana has attracted significant attention, with free speech advocates, Big Tech groups, and policymakers closely monitoring the case. The Biden administration has also been considering a proposal from TikTok that addresses national security concerns.

Montana’s ban on TikTok was drafted Attorney General Austin Knudsen, a self-professed China hawk. Legal experts had anticipated that the ban would face legal challenges due to its potential infringement on users’ rights. This ruling sets an important precedent for regulating online free speech and access to foreign media.

FAQ

Q: Why did Montana ban TikTok?

A: Montana lawmakers passed the ban in an attempt to protect residents’ data from the Chinese government.

Q: What are the arguments against the ban?

A: TikTok argued that the ban violated users’ First Amendment rights and was overbroad and unconstitutional.

Q: How does this ruling impact other states?

A: Other lawmakers in different states will likely take note of Judge Molloy’s decision when considering similar bans.

Q: What is the Biden administration’s stance on TikTok?

A: The administration has been reviewing a proposal from TikTok that addresses national security concerns surrounding the app.

Q: Who drafted the ban in Montana?

A: Attorney General Austin Knudsen drafted the ban, citing concerns about ties between TikTok and the Chinese Communist Party.