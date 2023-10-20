Donald Trump Fined for Disparaging Post About Court Staffer

Former President Donald Trump has been fined $5,000 Judge Arthur Engoron for a social media post that disparaged a court staffer involved in his New York civil fraud trial. The post had remained on Trump’s campaign website for weeks, despite the judge’s order to delete it. While Trump was not held in contempt at this time, the judge reserved the right to do so in the future, potentially even resulting in imprisonment.

In a written ruling, Judge Engoron stated that future violations would result in more severe sanctions, including higher fines and the possibility of holding Trump in contempt of court. The ruling was made despite Trump’s lawyers claiming that the post’s retention on the website was an inadvertent oversight.

The derogatory post made baseless insinuations about the personal life of a principal law clerk involved in the trial. Trump’s campaign had copied the post into an email blast before deleting it from the Truth Social platform, resulting in its automatic archiving on Trump’s website. The email was sent to approximately 25,800 recipients on the campaign’s media list, with 3,700 views of the post on the website.

This ruling comes as part of a larger fraud lawsuit filed the New York Attorney General Letitia James, alleging that Trump and his company deceived banks and insurers with inflated statements of his net worth and assets. The trial is ongoing, with Trump and his two eldest sons, Eric and Donald Trump Jr., expected to testify in the coming weeks.

Sources: AP