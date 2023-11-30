Judge Dismisses Lawsuit Accusing TikTok of Deceiving Users

An Indiana county judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed the state against TikTok, alleging that the popular social media app deceived its users about the level of inappropriate content for children and the security of personal information. The dismissal of this national first of its kind lawsuit sheds light on the ongoing battle between state regulators and tech giants.

The pair of lawsuits, which were consolidated and filed in December 2022, claimed that TikTok misled its viewers, particularly children, featuring “salacious and inappropriate content,” despite claiming to be safe for children under 13. The state’s second complaint argued that the app deceived consumers into thinking their personal information was secure.

In a significant ruling, Judge Jennifer L. DeGroote of the Allen County Superior Court in Fort Wayne found that the court lacked personal jurisdiction over the case. She reaffirmed a previous ruling that downloading a free app does not qualify as a consumer transaction under the Indiana Deceptive Consumer Sales Act. This ruling highlights the challenges in regulating the actions of tech companies and app developers.

While this dismissal only applies to the Indiana case, similar lawsuits are currently pending in Arkansas and Utah. The fact that other states are following suit demonstrates the broader concern among regulators about child safety and data security on social media platforms.

Attorney General Todd Rokita’s office, which filed the lawsuit, stated that they are considering their options for appeal. The spokesperson maintained the state’s position on the matter and expressed support for other jurisdictions joining the fight against “foreign Big Tech threats.”

TikTok, owned Chinese company ByteDance, has faced scrutiny over the past year due to concerns that the Chinese government could access user data. Several states, including Indiana, have ordered the removal of the TikTok app from government-issued devices, citing these security concerns.

In conclusion, while this dismissal may be viewed as a setback for the state of Indiana, the larger issue of protecting children and personal data on social media platforms remains a significant concern. The legal battles between regulators and tech companies are far from over, and ensuring accountability and transparency in this digital age continues to be a priority.

