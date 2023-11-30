Judge Dismisses Indiana Lawsuit Against TikTok Over User Data Safety Claims

A judge in Indiana has dismissed a lawsuit filed the state against popular social media platform TikTok. The state had accused the company of making false claims about the safety of user data and age-appropriate content. However, Judge Jennifer DeGroote ruled that the court lacked personal jurisdiction over TikTok and that downloading the app for free did not constitute a consumer transaction under the Indiana Deceptive Consumer Sales Act.

The lawsuit, originally filed as two separate cases in December 2022 and later consolidated, was the first significant action taken a state against TikTok. Similar lawsuits, however, remain active in other states including Arkansas and Utah.

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita had previously stated that TikTok was a “malicious and menacing threat” to Indiana consumers. The lawsuit alleged that the platform attracted young people falsely presenting itself as safe, while exposing them to inappropriate content such as drug use, nudity, and profanity. It also claimed that TikTok collected sensitive data and misled consumers into believing it was protected from the Chinese government and Communist Party.

TikTok, owned Chinese tech giant ByteDance, has not yet responded to the dismissal of the lawsuit. The company has faced scrutiny not only from Indiana but also from other states and regulators over concerns about user data privacy and the potential harms it poses to its young user base.

In recent months, there has been increased attention on social media platforms and their impact on mental health, particularly among young users. Indiana had previously banned TikTok on government-issued devices due to concerns about the platform’s access to critical U.S. information and infrastructure.

While the Indiana lawsuit has been dismissed, the broader debate surrounding the responsibilities of social media platforms and the protection of user data continues. As more states take action against tech companies, it highlights the need for comprehensive regulations to ensure the safety and privacy of users online.

