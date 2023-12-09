Construction Halted for Migrant Base Camp in Brighton Park

Construction work on a migrant base camp in Brighton Park has been temporarily halted due to environmental concerns, according to Gov. JB Pritzker’s office. The halt comes after an 800-page environmental report was released the city, detailing known issues at the site and the steps taken to ensure safety.

The report revealed that soil with higher than acceptable mercury levels had been removed and properly disposed of. However, the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (IEPA) has not yet given approval for construction to proceed. If the IEPA does not provide the green light, the state will not move forward with the project.

Residents in the area have expressed dissatisfaction, as they were seeking a temporary restraining order to stop the construction. However, a judge ruled that the work stoppage made the restraining order unnecessary. Residents claim that the city has been dishonest throughout the process and that putting migrants on a site with an industrial history is unfair.

Mayor Brandon Johnson’s office maintains that most of the necessary remediation efforts have been completed, making the site safe for temporary residential use. However, attorney Frank Avila Jr., representing the plaintiffs, argues that the city’s actions do not constitute proper environmental remediation.

In response to the concerns raised, the judge ordered the city to keep residents informed before resuming work on the site. The city released a statement indicating that an environmental investigation had been conducted, and soil samples were compared to the IEPA’s standards for residential use. Soil with elevated mercury levels was identified and properly disposed of offsite. The city also stated that further construction and remediation would continue as per the state’s timeline.

While construction is currently on hold, the situation remains dynamic, with the state awaiting the IEPA’s review. The safety and environmental concerns surrounding the migrant base camp continue to be a contentious issue for all parties involved.