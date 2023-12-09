Judge Delays Contempt Decision in Utah’s Legal Battle Against TikTok

Utah’s legal battle against social media giant TikTok continues as a judge has postponed making a decision on whether to hold the company in contempt of court. The Utah Attorney General’s Office had demanded that TikTok be held in contempt for not fully complying with state investigative subpoenas related to an ongoing investigation into the app’s alleged harm to the mental health of youth.

During a brief hearing, Judge Mark Kouris instructed both parties to continue negotiations and resolve any outstanding issues. The state claimed that TikTok had not fully complied with subpoenas, while TikTok’s attorneys argued that they had provided extensive amounts of information and were actively working to meet the state’s demands.

Utah political leaders have been highly critical of TikTok and other social media platforms, accusing them of contributing to youth mental health issues through addictive algorithms and targeted practices. In addition to the ongoing legal battle with TikTok, the state has also filed lawsuits against Facebook and Instagram and embarked on public awareness campaigns about the potential dangers of social media platforms.

While the judge did not find TikTok in contempt, the Attorney General’s Office stated that they still believe progress is being made in their case. They emphasized their desire for the information sought and expressed confidence that the matter would be resolved.

Judge Kouris offered to schedule another hearing in two weeks if the state felt unsatisfied with TikTok’s compliance. The case is closely monitored, as its outcome could have significant implications for how social media platforms are regulated and held accountable for their impact on users’ mental health.