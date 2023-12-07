Montana District Court Blocks Statewide TikTok Ban

A district court judge in Montana has issued a temporary block on the statewide ban on TikTok, citing concerns over the infringement of First Amendment rights. The ban, which was due to come into effect in 2024, had been passed in May with the intention of preventing user data from being shared with the Chinese government. However, U.S. District Judge Donald Molloy ruled that the state had failed to provide sufficient evidence to support its claims, leading to a potential violation of constitutional rights. The ban remains under review, with a trial to assess its constitutionality yet to be scheduled.

While Judge Molloy’s ruling temporarily lifts the ban, it does not impact the Montana University System’s directive to ban TikTok on all university-owned devices and Wi-Fi networks. The Commissioner of Higher Education, Clayton Christensen, issued the directive in January, citing concerns over potential security risks. Ali Bovingdon, chief legal counsel for the Montana University System, clarified that the judge’s block does not prevent the university from implementing its own regulations for government-owned devices. The university ban on TikTok will therefore remain in place for the foreseeable future.

These developments highlight the ongoing debate surrounding the popular social media app and its ties to China. Critics argue that TikTok poses a threat to national security, while others emphasize the importance of protecting free speech rights and avoiding unnecessary restrictions. As the legal battle continues, it remains to be seen how the final decision will impact TikTok users in Montana.

In other news, Montana football achieved a resounding victory against the Delaware Blue Hens in the second round of the FCS Playoffs. The Grizzlies defeated their East Coast opponents with a score of 49-19, avenging a loss suffered in their only previous meeting 30 years ago. This victory sets up a quarterfinal match against Furman University, with Montana seeking to advance further in the playoffs.