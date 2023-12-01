TikTok Ban Blocked in Montana, Protecting Users’ Constitutional Rights

A judge in Montana has issued a preliminary injunction blocking the state’s ban on popular video-sharing app TikTok from going into effect next year. U.S. District Judge Donald Molloy ruled that the ban, which was set to take effect in January 2024, overstepped state power and infringed on the constitutional rights of TikTok users. The decision makes Montana the first state to have its TikTok ban blocked.

The ban, signed into law Montana Governor Greg Gianforte in May, would have imposed heavy penalties for downloading the app in the state. Each violation could have carried a $10,000 penalty, with enforcement handled the Montana Justice Department. However, five content creators and TikTok itself challenged the ban in court, arguing that it violated freedom of speech and exceeded Montana’s authority on matters of national security.

TikTok, owned Chinese company ByteDance, welcomed the judge’s ruling, stating that it protects the rights of hundreds of thousands of Montanans to express themselves and engage with their community on the platform. The ruling is considered a preliminary matter, and the state will have the opportunity to present a full factual record as the case proceeds.

The decision in Montana reflects the ongoing legal battles and scrutiny surrounding TikTok in several U.S. states. Many officials have raised concerns about the app’s security and its potential influence over young users. Several states and the federal government have already banned TikTok on official devices, citing these security concerns.

As the legal obstacles continue, TikTok remains committed to addressing concerns and ensuring the safety and security of its users. The company’s CEO, Shou Zi Chew, previously testified before Congress, asserting that TikTok is a safe platform for teenagers and other users. TikTok creators have also rallied in support of the app, highlighting its positive impact and pushing back against bans and restrictions.

