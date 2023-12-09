RI Judge Files Complaint Against Attorney General Over Social Media Posts

In a surprising turn of events, Rhode Island Superior Court Judge Daniel Procaccini has taken the unprecedented step of filing a complaint seeking a disciplinary review of Attorney General Peter Neronha over his social media posts. The dispute between the two has been escalating for weeks, with Procaccini accusing Neronha of making unprofessional and false statements related to the integrity of the superior court bench trial process.

Rather than ordering Neronha to appear in court, Procaccini forwarded the complaint to the state’s Office of the Disciplinary Counsel, which investigates allegations of attorney misconduct. The judge argues that Neronha’s posts and subsequent media interviews potentially violate the code of professional conduct that governs all attorneys in Rhode Island.

Neronha’s office has maintained that forcing him to appear in court would be a violation of his due process and First Amendment rights. However, Procaccini firmly rejected this argument, stating that the issue at hand must be addressed.

The root of this dispute lies in a social media post made Neronha, where he criticized bench trials, in which a single judge decides a defendant’s case instead of a jury. This type of trial is often presided over Procaccini. Neronha believes that Rhode Island’s system for bench trials is flawed, while Procaccini takes offense to the attorney general’s comments, which he deems as unprofessional and misleading.

Both parties have attempted to resolve the matter informally, but to no avail. Neronha released a lengthy statement defending himself after the hearing, reiterating his concerns about bench trials and expressing frustration at the lack of resolution.

This development marks a significant escalation in the public spat between Judge Procaccini and Attorney General Neronha. The complaint now lodged against Neronha sets the stage for a potential investigation into his conduct, further straining an already tense relationship between the judiciary and the attorney general’s office. The outcome of this disciplinary review will undoubtedly have far-reaching implications for both individuals and the broader legal community in Rhode Island.