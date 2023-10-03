Crown Court Judge Apologizes to Murderer Over Sentence Mix-Up

A crown court judge has issued an apology to a convicted murderer after a mistake resulted in his jail sentence being extended. Rekan Karwan, along with TikTok influencer Mahek Bukhari and two others, was convicted of murdering two men in a fatal crash. However, due to a mix-up, Karwan will now have to spend an additional 15 days behind bars.

The four individuals were given life sentences for the deaths of Saqib Hussain and Hashim Ijazuddin in a crash on the A46 in Leicestershire last year. Each of them received a minimum sentence, indicating the amount of time they would serve before becoming eligible for parole.

Originally, Karwan was given a 27-year minimum sentence. However, this was reduced two months for time spent on a tagged curfew and 362 days for time already served in prison. Unfortunately, it was discovered that 15 of the days behind bars were actually a punishment for non-payment of a court fine and were unrelated to the fatal crash.

During a hearing, Judge Timothy Spencer KC acknowledged the mistake and apologized to Karwan for the error. He explained that the correct count should have been 362 days and not 30. The judge expressed his regret that fewer days would be deducted from Karwan’s sentence.

The murder trial revolved around events that occurred in February of the previous year. Mahek, a popular social media personality, organized an ambush of her mother’s ex-lover, Saqib Hussain, in response to his blackmailing them with explicit media. Saqib and his friend Hashim tried to escape the ambush fleeing up the A46, but their vehicle was intentionally rammed Jamal and Karwan, resulting in the deaths of both men.

Sources: LeicestershireLive