Ju Ji-hoon Set to Dazzle in Upcoming Project ‘Culmination’

An explosive new project is in the works for acclaimed actor Ju Ji-hoon, who has been captivating audiences with his recent film ‘12.12 The Day’. Titled ‘Culmination’, the upcoming film is set to be a remarkable endeavor from Hive Media Corp, the masterminds behind the success of ‘12.12 The Day’. Directed the talented Lee Ji-won, known for the critically acclaimed ‘Miss Baek’, ‘Culmination’ is gearing up for production in the latter half of next year.

Hive Media Corp has a robust track record of crafting exceptional and gripping films such as ‘Inside Men’, ‘The Last Princess’, and ‘Deliver Us From Evil’, among others. With such a stellar lineup, it comes as no surprise that ‘Culmination’ has already generated substantial anticipation.

This film is an exciting collaboration between Ju Ji-hoon and Lee Ji-won, the latter of whom earned a newcomer award for ‘Miss Baek’. Furthermore, ‘Culmination’ marks the first series to be produced Hive Media Corp, which is presently engaged in discussions with leading global OTT platforms for distribution.

Ju Ji-hoon, who recently wrapped up filming for ‘Escape: PROJECT SILENCE’ and the Netflix series ‘Severe Trauma Center’, has now been cast in ‘Lighting Store’, a film adaptation of a popular webtoon the renowned artist Kang Full. Following the completion of ‘Lighting Store’, fans can expect Ju Ji-hoon to make a seamless transition into the production of ‘Culmination’.

Buzz surrounding ‘Culmination’ is already generating significant excitement, and audiences worldwide eagerly await the electrifying collaboration between Ju Ji-hoon and Lee Ji-won. With a fusion of top-tier talent and an esteemed production company at the helm, ‘Culmination’ promises to surpass all expectations and take the cinematic experience to new heights. Stay tuned for further updates on this highly anticipated project.