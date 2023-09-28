Farewell to Milwaukee: Jrue Holiday Bids Goodbye to the Bucks

Jrue Holiday, the former point guard of the Milwaukee Bucks, took to Instagram to express his gratitude and bid farewell to the city that welcomed him and his family. Holiday played a pivotal role in bringing the 2021 NBA championship to Milwaukee before being traded to the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for star point guard Damian Lillard.

In his heartfelt message, Holiday thanked the fans for their support and emphasized the importance of family. He acknowledged the warm welcome they received and expressed his eternal gratitude for the championship they achieved together. He also praised the city for opening their homes and hearts to him and his family during their time in Milwaukee.

Holiday’s impact both on and off the court was deeply felt in Milwaukee. Besides his exceptional defensive skills, he and his wife, Lauren, were actively involved in various charitable initiatives, including the establishment of the JLH fund to support Black and Brown businesses.

While his departure marks the end of his time with the Bucks, it is unlikely to be the last they hear from Holiday. The Blazers are expected to trade him, potentially for additional draft picks, and there is a possibility that he could end up playing for a Milwaukee rival. The Boston Celtics, a top contender for the Eastern Conference title, have been mentioned as one possible destination for Holiday.

As Holiday moves on to his new team, the Bucks and their fans will always remember his contributions and the unforgettable moments he co-authored during the memorable 2021 postseason.

Sources:

– None