JPMorgan Analyst Lowers Price Target on Netflix

JPMorgan analyst Doug Anmuth has revised his price target for Netflix, lowering it to $455 from $505, and also trimming his revenue and income estimates for the streaming giant for 2024 and 2025. Anmuth cited “increased concerns that paid sharing is less impactful than expected” as the reason for the downward revision.

There has been a recent downturn in Netflix’s stock, with a 14% decrease over the past two weeks compared to a 4.5% decline in the S&P 500. Investors have expressed concerns regarding the profitability of Netflix, particularly in relation to recent changes such as password crackdowns and the potential introduction of ads on the platform.

The revisions in JPMorgan’s estimates reflect a decrease in revenue of about 2% to 3% for 2024 and 2025, as well as a drop in operating income of approximately 5% to 6%. The new price target of $455 is based on a valuation of 24.5 times the free cash flow for the end of 2025. JPMorgan remains positive on Netflix overall but believes that paid sharing should be further addressed in order to tighten up page-sharing going forward.

Despite the near-term concerns, JPMorgan sees Netflix as a key beneficiary and driver of the ongoing disruption of linear TV. The push towards streaming continues to accelerate, and Netflix’s position in the market remains strong. As other competitors, such as Disney, navigate the challenges of the streaming industry, JPMorgan believes that Netflix will continue to play a significant role.

While there are gaps in Netflix’s offering, particularly in the live and sports elements, the company has been successful in attracting viewers with non-scripted television shows. The popularity of shows like “Love is Blind” demonstrates the ability of Netflix to engage audiences and keep them on the platform.

Overall, the revised price target and estimates JPMorgan reflect short-term concerns about Netflix’s profitability, but it remains optimistic about the company’s long-term potential. The ongoing transition towards streaming and the disruption of linear TV continue to create opportunities for Netflix and other players in the industry.

Sources: Yahoo Finance Live, JPMorgan analyst report